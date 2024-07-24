Drive-by shooting in Manor; police looking for 2 suspects

The Manor Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on July 21 at around 5:56 a.m.

Police say two people pulled up in front of a home on Almodine Road in the Stone Water neighborhood and fired multiple bullets into the home.

The suspect vehicle was a Dodge, either a Charger or a Challenger, and was spotted driving in the neighborhood.

Police ask anyone with cameras in the area to check for any footage of a Charger or Challenger driving around.

If you have any information about this case or recognize the individuals, please contact the Manor Police Department by calling 512-272-8177 and ask for Detective Surovik. You can also email msurovik@manortx.gov. You may remain anonymous.