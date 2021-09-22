Driver arrested for DWI after hitting, killing person on scooter

A 25-year-old has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. Lee Anne Lafaye Nash hit and killed someone who was riding on a stand-up power scooter in the same lane as her, according to police.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Newfield Lane in North Austin around 2:51 a.m. on Saturday, September 18 for reports of a collision. The preliminary investigation shows the white Chevrolet was traveling northbound on the road and the driver of the scooter was riding southbound on a stand-up power scooter in the same lane.

The Chevrolet struck the scooter, according to police. The scooter driver was pronounced deceased when first responders arrived. The driver of the Chevrolet, Lee Ann Lafaye Nash, was arrested for DWI on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

