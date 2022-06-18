Video shows driver plow through Trump-themed storefront

Surveillance video shows the moment a driver plowed his Volkswagen Jetta into a Massachusetts store that sells merchandise in support of former President Donald Trump.

According to the Easton, Massachusetts, Police Department, officers responded Thursday afternoon to the New England for Trump store, where a man had crashed. Video from inside shows the car fly through the glass storefront and land in the middle of the store, sending merchandise sailing.

Video also shows an employee arranging merchandise inside the store when it happened. The worker was not injured, police said.

Karla Kelley, a store employee, told FOX Business that after the crash, the man, 46-year-old Sean Flaherty, said "the voices in his head told him to do it."

Flaherty was taken to a local hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. He’s facing charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property.

Police are also asking the state to revoke Flaherty’s license.

According to the New England for Trump website, the store is not affiliated with the former president or his campaign.