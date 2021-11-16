Driver dies after losing control of vehicle and hitting a tree

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a deadly crash.

The crash happened on November 7 around 4:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tillery Street.

Police say a red Mini Cooper was traveling when the driver lost control and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no further details are known about the crash at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

