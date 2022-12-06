Driver dies after wreck in South Austin

Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin.

Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Oceguera was 52 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.