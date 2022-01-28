Driver ejected from vehicle following rollover crash in New Braunfels

A man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover crash. The crash happened while the driver was trying to get on I-35 in New Braunfels.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of southbound I-35 around 9:57 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 for reports of an accident. When first responders arrived, they found that the driver of a 2004 Honda Civic had failed to properly negotiate the curve from the I-35 frontage road onto I-35.

This reportedly caused the vehicle to enter the grassy median and roll over several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Despite lifesaving attempts by paramedics, the driver died.

The driver has since been identified as 31-year-old Jarlen Droutsas Giacona of Austin.

The preliminary results of the investigation indicate that speed played a factor in the crash.

