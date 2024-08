article

A driver is dead after being hit by a train in South Austin, officials said.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, around 4:21 p.m. on Friday, August 9, first responders responded to a vehicle and train crash at 1700 Matthews Lane.

Around 5 p.m., ATCEMS said the driver was pronounced dead.

Austin police is diverting traffic from the area.

