Driverless cars return to Austin roads

Self-driving cars are back on the streets of Austin. This comes just months after the autonomous vehicle company Cruise hit the brakes on its driverless vehicles due to a crash.

The tech company Waymo says it is launching a fleet of autonomous vehicles across parts of the city. The test run began on Wednesday with the company providing rides for employees with no one behind the wheel.

"I like the idea of it, I hope it works out," said Austin resident Ruthie Craft. "It makes me a little nervous just because with new technology there is always going to be bumps along the way."

On Wednesday, Waymo put the pedal to the metal and began conducting on-road testing, spanning nearly 50 miles across Austin and using employees as passengers.

"I'd like to know if they have any control over that process, if the employees are in the car, can they do something about it if it seems not to be going well," Austin resident Maureen Papovich said.

"It makes me a little nervous to see them driving around town. It makes me nervous because I see people messing with them and trying to play tricks on them down at Riverside," Craft said.

Drivers in Austin say they were able to experience what it is like sharing the roadways with autonomous vehicles before the self-driving car service Cruise paused operations in October of last year.

"I have seen them get stuck in the intersections because people won't let them go by," Craft said. "It is pretty rough, especially if you are a pedestrian trying to cross the street. It is a little scary."

According to Cruise, self-driving vehicles were taken off the roadways across the country to enhance safety and transparency following a crash, leaving residents weighing the pros and cons of driverless vehicles.

"I wish there was a way to know that they were totally safe," Papovich said. "Then again, I know that every driver out there isn't totally safe, and the benefits of a self-driving car ultimately probably outweigh the negatives."

"It's a much safer option if somebody has been drinking," Craft said. "In that case, yes, I am very pro-self-driving car, it might just take me a little bit to get used to the idea of it. I think we will have to see it doing well for a longtime before I would feel comfortable getting in one."

Waymo says Austin is its fourth ride, and the tech company plans to attend South by Southwest to educate the public on its vehicles.

"The more people know about technology, the more open they will be to accepting new things," Craft said. "Any new technology is going to be met with some resistance and some uncertainty, so I think it’s great that they are trying to educate people on it."