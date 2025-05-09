Driverless semi-trucks hit the roads in Texas

The Brief Auroura launched a driverless fleet of semi-trucks in Texas There are only two driverless semis operating at the moment, but the company says the fleet will grow



A new driverless fleet of semi-trucks rolled out in Texas.

Auroura launched a self-driving freight this month, joining several autonomous companies operating in the Lone Star state.

Driverless semi-trucks in Texas?

The backstory:

This is the first company of its kind. There are only two autonomous 18-wheelers that are operating, but the company says the fleet and locations will grow.

"We believe that not only is it going to make roads safer in the long term, but it's also going to be able to provide some real economic benefit," says Aurora Government Relations Senior Vice President Gerardo Interiano.

Aurora's driverless semi-trucks are navigating the roadways from Dallas to Houston, with more than 4,000 miles of service since the wheels started spinning at the beginning of May.

"Back in 2017, the Texas legislature passed a law that allowed for the safe deployment of this technology," says Interiano.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports at least 10 people are killed daily on Texas roadways and 18-wheelers contribute to that number.

According to Aurora, the driverless technology is backed by studies and testing ahead of being deployed for service.

"The great advantage of our technology is that our technology doesn't get tired, it doesn't get distracted, it doesn’t' drink and drive, it doesn't text while you're driving. Our technology is there, and it's operating in as safe a way as possible," says Interiano.

Dig deeper:

Autonomous vehicles have gained the trust of the public, according to feedback from Waymo.

The tech company recently partnered with Uber in Austin and says 95% of riders have rated the service five stars.

Many people question if driverless vehicles are taking over job opportunities.

"When it comes to jobs, the reality is that we need truckers and this technology at the same time. And we believe that there's a complementary opportunity there," says Interiano.

What's next:

Aurora is the first company to operate commercial driverless heavy-duty trucks on public roads and plans to expand into neighboring cities.

"We're going to continue to expand and have a route from Fort Worth to El Paso and eventually go all the way to Phoenix," says Interiano.

The company says there is a fleet of nearly 50 vehicles. It will continue to roll out more in the future.

Austin is one of the cities under consideration.