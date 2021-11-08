Expand / Collapse search

Drug suspects flew 100 kilos of cocaine to Chicago area on private plane, feds say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Three people are under arrest – and federal agents have a nice new plane – after the feds found 100 kilos of cocaine in two of Chicago's fanciest neighborhoods.

Last Wednesday, federal agents found 80 kilos of cocaine in a vehicle in River North, plus another 20 kilos of coke in a hotel room in the Gold Coast. The drugs had allegedly arrived on a private plane that went from Toluca, Mexico to Houston to the Gary-Chicago International Airport.

The three men who were arrested are Sebastian Vazquez-Gamez, 30, of Mexico; Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, 25, of Columbus, Indiana; and Sergio Ivan Blas, 39, of Indianapolis.

Agents said the plane is a Bombardier Challenger 600.

The suspects are set to be in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

