Duck rescue: Austin police round up ducklings stranded on I-35

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The Brief Austin police officers rescue a family of ducklings stranded on lower deck of I-35 The ducks were transported to a local wildlife resuce



The Austin Police Association posted about a "major incident" on August 4 involving "12 suspects, all wearing black and yellow, refusing to leave the lower deck of I-35."

The backstory:

Austin Police Department officers responded to a call about a family of ducklings that were stranded.

Officers arrived and were able to round up the "tiny escape artists" and they were all transported to a local wildlife rescue.

What they're saying:

APA said in its Facebook post, "Police work isn’t always about catching bad guys. Sometimes it’s about getting a family of ducklings safely home."