Duck rescue: Austin police round up ducklings stranded on I-35
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AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Association posted about a "major incident" on August 4 involving "12 suspects, all wearing black and yellow, refusing to leave the lower deck of I-35."
The backstory:
Austin Police Department officers responded to a call about a family of ducklings that were stranded.
Officers arrived and were able to round up the "tiny escape artists" and they were all transported to a local wildlife rescue.
What they're saying:
APA said in its Facebook post, "Police work isn’t always about catching bad guys. Sometimes it’s about getting a family of ducklings safely home."
The Source: Information from Austin Police Association Facebook post.