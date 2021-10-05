Dunkin' sweepstakes to award one Texas teacher free coffee for a year

Dunkin' is announcing a sweepstake to thank teachers across Texas.

People can nominate a deserving Texas teacher for the "Raise a Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes for a chance to win free coffee for a year and a Dunkin' coffee break.

The sweepstakes launched on World Teachers' Day (October 5) and go through Friday, October 15.

Nominations can be submitted by visiting http://www.dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest and follow the instructions to complete the registration form. People can nominate up to three deserving teachers throughout Texas.

One grand prize winner will be selected to receive Free Coffee for a Year along with the coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products to help keep their school "Runnin' on Dunkin'".

Dunkin’ will also provide the first 50 teachers nominated with 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to share with their school’s staff. The VIP Cards are valid for a $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee every day through Monday, November 15.

Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager, says in a news release, "Our teachers have persevered despite difficulties thrown their way during the pandemic, and we’ve seen just how much they do and how their passion for helping students learn and grow has never stopped. Dunkin’ is honored to provide this fun reward for teachers to fuel up as a thank you for providing quality education to our local students."

