Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's food truck is coming to Austin

The Mana Mobile is coming to Austin!

The Mana Mobile is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's food truck. Mana Mobile is the traveling distribution for Johnson's tequila business, Teremana Tequila, according to the food truck's website.

"Mana Mobile is the rolling envoy for Teremana Small Batch Tequila visiting towns, communities, and cities across the country, to Bring the Mana to America," the website says. "The Mana Mobile will visit main streets, military bases, fire stations, & more."

The food truck will be at St. David's South Medical Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 9 to deliver food to their staff as a part of a nationwide initiative to visit hospitals, firehouses, and military bases across the country.

After that, the truck will be parked at 422 Guadalupe St. from March 11-13.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter