141 DWI arrests made during 2022 Fourth of July Enforcement Initiative

The Austin Police Department (APD) conducted a DWI Enforcement Initiative over the Fourth of July holiday season, from June 24 - July 11.

During the operation, a total of 141 DWI arrests were made by APD officers.

Officials say the initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws and keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions.

The Austin Police Department and TxDOT say they focus on preventing lives from being lost on the streets, highways, and waterways of Austin by being dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement.