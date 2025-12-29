Texas officials warn of DWI dangers around holidays

The Brief Officials are urging the public not to drink and drive this New Year's Two deadly weekend crashes in Austin, San Marcos may have involved substance use Officials say to use rideshare, public transit or any other option than drinking and driving to get home safe



With New Year's around the corner, millions across Central Texas are getting ready to ring in 2026.

Beyond the celebrations, this time of year is also known for a spike in DWI-related crashes, say state officials.

Two deadly weekend crashes

Local perspective:

Investigations continue into two deadly crashes from over the weekend in which substance use may have played a large role.

The first happened in Austin on Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of the 3100 block of South US 183.

Investigators say the crash involved an SUV, a hatchback, and a sedan. The driver of the hatchback died at the scene.

Featured article

27-year-old Angelicque Bramlett was arrested for second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter for her role in the crash and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Just hours later that night, San Marcos police responded to a separate DWI-related crash.

30-year-old Amy Blackwell was driving into San Marcos when she ran her SUV into a traffic pole. Her passenger got out and began walking along the highway when they were hit by a passing truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Blackwell was taken to the hospital and later arrested for DWI for the SUV crash. She has since been released on bond.

Officials urge using rideshares, public transit, other transportation

What they're saying:

"Too many of us perceive that drunken driving is a victimless crime. The reality is drunken driving impacts lives forever," Stan Standridge, the Chief of the San Marcos Police Department, told FOX 7.

He says that driving under the influence seems to be a steady issue across the community.

"Cities like the city of San Marcos are experiencing a remarkable amount of fatality investigations of which many can be attributed to alcohol and/or the induction of any type of drug," said Standridge.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows that the holiday season can be an especially dangerous time to be on the roads. From December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, there were:

2,213 DWI-alcohol related crashes in Texas

96 fatalities and 201 serious injuries

11% decrease in DWI-related crashes from 2023

"Make sure that you plan ahead, make sure you have that plan in place," said Jeff Barker of the Texas Department of Transportation, which has launched its ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets.’ Campaign to combat holiday impaired driving.

"It’s an important time to remind people that it’s never worth it to get behind the wheel when drinking and driving," said Barker.

What you can do:

When talking about alternative methods. Barker says one of the best ways to stay safe is to use rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, even if prices may be higher than normal during the holiday season.

"We promise that the shock of what you might have to pay to get home after too much drink, the cost of that will be less than the consequences," he said.

CapMetro public transit services

CapMetro is also offering some extra incentives to make sure everyone has a choice when it comes to getting home safely.

On New Year’s Eve, CapMetro will offer free rides after 5 p.m. on all services except Bikeshare. CapMetro Rail service will also operate late on Dec. 31, running until after 2 a.m. The last train will leave Downtown Station at 2:22 a.m.

Austin's Get Home Safely ticket waiver program

If you end up driving to your celebration and later think you may have had too much to get behind the wheel, then you might not have to worry about parking tickets.

Through the City of Austin’s Get Home Safely Ticket Waiver Program , if you leave your vehicle overnight at a City of Austin parking meter and seek a responsible ride home and then receive a parking ticket, you are eligible to have the parking ticket waived.

All you have to do is upload a photo of your parking ticket and proof of a responsible ride home such as a taxi or ride-share receipt, and your ticket could be dropped.