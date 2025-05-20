Part of E. Old Settlers Blvd reopened after closure due to compromised power pole
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Both lanes of a part of E. Old Settlers Boulevard were shut down briefly due to a compromised power pole, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
What we know:
The eastbound and westbound lanes of the 3100 block of E. Old Settlers Boulevard were shut down briefly Tuesday afternoon.
The shutdown was located between N A.W. Grimes Boulevard and N. Kenney Ford Boulevard, just west of Old Settlers Park.
Round Rock police say the closure was due to a construction incident that had compromised a power pole, "creating a potential hazard in the roadway."
Dig deeper:
Oncor's outage map did not show an outage in the area, but the utility is currently dealing with 230 active outages impacting almost 5,000 due to a recent storm system. Most of the outages are in Killeen, Temple and the Waco area.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Round Rock Police and Oncor