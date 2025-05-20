Part of E. Old Settlers Blvd reopened after closure due to compromised power pole

The Brief Part of E. Old Settlers Boulevard has reopened after shut down due to compromised power pole Shut down was between N A.W. Grimes Boulevard and N. Kenney Ford Boulevard, just west of Old Settlers Park



Both lanes of a part of E. Old Settlers Boulevard were shut down briefly due to a compromised power pole, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

What we know:

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the 3100 block of E. Old Settlers Boulevard were shut down briefly Tuesday afternoon.

The shutdown was located between N A.W. Grimes Boulevard and N. Kenney Ford Boulevard, just west of Old Settlers Park.

Round Rock police say the closure was due to a construction incident that had compromised a power pole, "creating a potential hazard in the roadway."

Dig deeper:

Oncor's outage map did not show an outage in the area, but the utility is currently dealing with 230 active outages impacting almost 5,000 due to a recent storm system. Most of the outages are in Killeen, Temple and the Waco area.