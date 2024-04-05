New Jersey Earthquake: Preliminary 4.7 magnitude quake rattles homes, buildings across the area

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey says,that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake caused the rattling felt by many in the tri-state area around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.

The 4.7 magnitude quake’s epicenter is Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Map of Epicenter via USGS

Reports of shaking flooded the FOX 29 Newsroom around 10:25 a.m. and FOX 29 Staff could feel the shaking in our newsroom. Viewers have confirmed feeling shaking as far south as Delaware.

PATCO has suspended service to allow crews time to survey the integrity of their lines.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media following the quake to share that the state's Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says his office is also monitoring the situation.

The Philadelphia Police Department also took to social media to let residents know they were aware of the seismic activity and asked residents to keep the emergency lines clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.