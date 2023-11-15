Two men threaten employees, steal cash from East Austin store: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say threatened an East Austin store's employees at gunpoint and stole cash earlier this month.

APD says two men "aggressively" entered the Airport Lounge located at 1197 Airport Boulevard on Nov. 5 between 6:15-6:30 a.m. and threatened the employees with handguns and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Suspect 1

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 1 is described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5'7" tall and 200-250 lbs with a tattoo on his hand. He was armed with a handgun and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jogger pants.

Suspect 2

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 2 is described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5'8" tall and a medium build. He was armed with a black handgun and last seen wearing a black surgical mask, a white sweatshirt with a red graphic on the sleeve, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.