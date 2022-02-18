East Austin apartment building fire injures 7, including 3 children

The Austin Fire Department says the cause of a two-alarm fire in central East Austin has yet to be determined. Officials originally said improperly discarded smoking material was to blame, but are now saying further information has come to light.

AFD says it has changed the cause of the fire to "undetermined" until investigators can rule out additional possibilities.

The fire happened at the Rise at the Cameron Apartments on Reagan Hill Drive near Berkman Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on February 17. First responders say seven people, including three children, were hurt. Firefighters say five adults and one child were taken to nearby hospitals with potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four apartments had fire damage, but 20 units were vacated because the electricity had to be shut off. Officials say the Red Cross is helping 15 people affected by the fire.

Officials say the damages are estimated at $200,000 for fire and fire control damage and $50,000 for contents.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter