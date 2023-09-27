Police identify driver killed in East Austin wreck

Austin police have identified a driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Austin.

Investigators say, on September 6 around 6:27 a.m., Merced Junior Elizalde Cortez was driving at the intersection of East 4th Street and the I-35 northbound service road when he crashed.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died on September 8.

If you have any information, contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.