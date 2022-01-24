East Austin homicide victim identified, police search for suspect

The Austin Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide in East Austin. 33-year-old Michael Martin O'Brien was stabbed on January 22 and later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Police say officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at around 2:47 a.m. about a stabbing in the north alley in the 400 block of East 6th Street. APD and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and found O'Brien with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m. An autopsy conducted on January 23 determined O'Brien's cause of death as multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives say O'Brien was stabbed after an altercation broke out in the alley. Witnesses describe seeing a White male wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a red baseball cap flee the scene before police arrived.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

