East Austin house fire leaves 2 people displaced

Two people are displaced after a fire at their home in East Austin.

Austin firefighters were called out to a structure fire in the 1400 block of 37th Street near Lafayette Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on April 14.

The two people were inside the home but were able to get out safely when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had to go on the defense for the fire, which means they had to battle it from the outside.

The Austin Fire Department says the house is a total loss. Officials estimate the cost of damages to the structure at $300,000 and the cost of damages to contents inside at $150,000.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is helping the family.

