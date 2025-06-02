East Austin house fire under investigation; 2 people dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says two people have died in a house fire in East Austin.
What we know:
At around 2:30 a.m., the Austin Fire Department posted on X that units had arrived at the 3000 block of Pecan Springs Road and found a home that was 75% involved in flames.
AFD says one person was able to get out of the home and firefighters rescued another person.
At around 2:40 a.m., AFD said that the fire was put out.
Firefighters and Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on a woman who was removed from the home, but she died at the scene.
A man was found dead inside the home.
What we don't know:
Austin Fire Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
No information about the identities of the victims has been released at this time.
The Source: Information from Austin Fire Department posts on X.