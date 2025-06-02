Expand / Collapse search

East Austin house fire under investigation; 2 people dead

Published  June 2, 2025 6:42am CDT
East Austin
Photo from Austin Fire Department of house fire in 3000 block of Pecan Springs Road.

    • 2 people died in an East Austin house fire
    • The fire happened in the 3000 block of Pecan Springs Road

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says two people have died in a house fire in East Austin.

What we know:

At around 2:30 a.m., the Austin Fire Department posted on X that units had arrived at the 3000 block of Pecan Springs Road and found a home that was 75% involved in flames.

AFD says one person was able to get out of the home and firefighters rescued another person.

At around 2:40 a.m., AFD said that the fire was put out.

Firefighters and Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on a woman who was removed from the home, but she died at the scene.

A man was found dead inside the home.

What we don't know:

Austin Fire Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No information about the identities of the victims has been released at this time.

The Source: Information from Austin Fire Department posts on X.

