East Austin house fire under investigation; 2 people dead

article

The Brief 2 people died in an East Austin house fire The fire happened in the 3000 block of Pecan Springs Road



The Austin Fire Department says two people have died in a house fire in East Austin.

What we know:

At around 2:30 a.m., the Austin Fire Department posted on X that units had arrived at the 3000 block of Pecan Springs Road and found a home that was 75% involved in flames.

AFD says one person was able to get out of the home and firefighters rescued another person.

At around 2:40 a.m., AFD said that the fire was put out.

Firefighters and Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on a woman who was removed from the home, but she died at the scene.

A man was found dead inside the home.

What we don't know:

Austin Fire Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No information about the identities of the victims has been released at this time.