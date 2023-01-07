APD Sex Crimes Unit investigating East Austin burglaries with intent to commit sexual assault

The Austin Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit is investigating a series of burglaries in East Austin, where they say the suspect intended to commit sexual assault.

APD says the incidents happened in the overnight hours of Jan. 6 and 7 in apartments near Berkman Drive and US Highway 290.

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5'7" to 5'9" in his 30s with a slender athletic build, short brown hair, and possible facial hair.

APD is asking the public to be vigilant and reminding residents to secure all doors and window to their homes and call 9-1-1 regarding any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. Reference APD case #22-3400147.