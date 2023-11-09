Election Day 2023: Round Rock ISD voters approve Prop A

Round Rock ISD voters have approved Proposition A, the district's first-ever Voter Approval Tax Rate Election or VATRE.

The district called for the VATRE in August in an effort to increase staff salaries and offset the loss of federal funding, increased recapture payments and inflation.

According to unofficial results, the measure passed by 72.3% in Williamson County and 76.7% in Travis County.

This will provide the district with $19 million in funds for an additional 3% salary increase based on the midpoint of the salary schedule on top of already approved increases. All teachers and librarians will see a general 6% pay increase of about $1,750.

Additionally, the district's minimum wage for hiring hourly staff will increase to $15.25, while all eligible hourly employees will receive an additional 3% general pay increase based on the midpoint rate for their position.

Employees will receive their new pay rate in their January paycheck, along with a retroactive payment for days they have worked since the beginning of their duty period in the 2023-24 school year.

Approval of Prop A allows Round Rock ISD to access the maximum amount of tax revenue from "golden pennies," funds not subject to recapture and that remain with the district. RRISD says it sent $115 million to the state for its annual recapture payment this school year.

This approval also reduces the District’s total tax rate to $0.9190 per $100 taxable value, a decrease of 14.36 cents from the district’s 2022–23 tax rate.