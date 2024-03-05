Election Day: Texas primaries 2024, where to vote

It's Super Tuesday and voting is underway in the Texas primaries for the 2024 election as primaries are held in several other states across the U.S. as well.

Texans will head to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 to cast their ballots.

FOX 7 Austin has put together a guide with everything you need to know to be able to vote in Texas for the 2024 primaries. Below we answer the frequently asked questions and more regarding voting.

If you live in Travis and Williamson Counties, click on the hyperlinks below to get polling location information. Scroll down to the bottom of this story for links to other counties in Central Texas.

Travis County Polling Location Information

Williamson County Polling Location Information

RELATED STORY: Super Tuesday 2024: Which states vote and what you need to know

How do I know if I am registered to vote?

You can check if you are registered to vote through the Texas Secretary of State website.

Where can I vote?

If your county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP), you can vote at any location in your county of registration.

The following Central Texas counties are eligible for countywide polling: Bastrop County, Bell County, Bexar County, Blanco County, Burnet County, Comal County, Hays County, Lee County, Milam County, Travis County, and Williamson County.

If your county does not participate in the CWPP, you can only vote at the voting precinct assigned to you.

What do I need to bring with me when I vote?

Voters will be asked to present one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification, unless they are a voter with a permanent exemption on their voter registration certificate.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy of or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.

Find your county polling places and sample ballots

Central Texas counties are listed below in alphabetical order.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.