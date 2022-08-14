Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window

The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday.

The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.

Then, just after midnight, gunshots were fired at a home in the 100 block of Wilderness Trail. EPD says one of their officers was nearby and stopped a vehicle containing suspects involved in the shots fired call, but two men jumped from the passenger side and fled on foot.

Those two remain at-large and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

EPD says it believes the shots fired at the house on Wilderness Trail were in "retaliation" for the E. Alamo Street homicide.

Anyone with information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Elgin Police Department. This is an active investigation and police have not yet released the names of the victim or suspects involved.