VIDEO: Man caught stealing jewelry from North Austin small business twice

The Brief Embellish Nails & Boutique in North Austin is asking for help identifying a man who stole from them twice Video showed the man come in on March 7 and March 26 stealing jewelry If anyone has any information to help with the investigation, call the Austin Police Department



A North Austin small business is asking for help identifying a man they said stole jewelry. It happened not once, but twice in just a matter of weeks.

What they're saying:

Surveillance video showed a man walking into the Embellish Nails & Boutique on Anderson Lane on March 7 at around 3:30 p.m.

"He came with a backpack on, wearing a hoodie, looked totally normal, acted like maybe he was going to look around," Embellish Nails & Boutique Manager Savanna Harrison said.

However, the manager said the man wasn’t there to shop.

"[He] went straight to where we used to have the Kendra Scott on our front display, picked up about four of the little boxed sets, and ran out the door, dropping one of them," Harrison said.

She said it was quick, unexpected, and she didn’t think he would come back.

"[He] didn't seem like maybe a professional or this or anything, so I didn't assume we would see him again," Harrison said.

Less than three weeks later, on March 26 at around 7:40 p.m., Harrison said the man came back.

"He came back this time with a H-E-B bag, walked in, made eye contact with my front desk, looked back at their display, and then just started putting stuff in his bag. And the front desk even came around the corner and said, ‘hey, sir, please don't do that’ and that's when he calmly got up and walked out with his bag of stuff," Harrison said.

Altogether, Harrison said 10 jewelry sets were taken.

Dig deeper:

Now, the repeated theft is raising concerns for her, not just because of the money lost, but because of safety concerns.

"It has made general uneasiness for sure," Harrison said.

Now, the small business is sharing surveillance footage.

"Wanting to get the word out there, wanting to see if anybody maybe recognizes him, but also just to try to let small businesses in the area know this is happening, maybe to be on guard and not get grabbed like we have," said Harrison.

She said she is hoping to bring an end to this.

"It feels very isolating when it's happening, because you don't really know, you know, we've done the reports with the police and everything like that, but it doesn't, that's not stopping it clearly, so hopefully this will help," Harrison said.

If you have any information to help with the investigation, call the Austin Police Department.