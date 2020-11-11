Expand / Collapse search

Emergency crews on scene of roaring fire at recycling plant in NE Houston

By Randy Buffington
The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON - Houston Fire is on the scene of a large fire at a recycling plant.

Authorities say the fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers shortly before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington in northeast Houston.

SkyFOX had aerial coverage of the fire that had heavy smoke build-up throughout the area. 

Emergency crews are working diligently to douse the flames. 

