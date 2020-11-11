Emergency crews on scene of roaring fire at recycling plant in NE Houston

Houston Fire is on the scene of a large fire at a recycling plant.

Authorities say the fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers shortly before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington in northeast Houston.

SkyFOX had aerial coverage of the fire that had heavy smoke build-up throughout the area.

Emergency crews are working diligently to douse the flames.

This is a developing story, return to FOX 26 for more details as they become available.