Emergency crews on scene of roaring fire at recycling plant in NE Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Fire is on the scene of a large fire at a recycling plant.
Authorities say the fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers shortly before 4 p.m. at 6800 Irvington near Bennington in northeast Houston.
SkyFOX had aerial coverage of the fire that had heavy smoke build-up throughout the area.
Emergency crews are working diligently to douse the flames.
