Emergency SNAP benefits extended for January 2022 in Texas

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for January 2022.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $307 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households, according to a press release.

"As Texans ring in the new year, this additional support will help families start 2022 with food on the table for themselves and their children," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.



HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.

All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. It should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter