Employee transported to hospital following shooting at North Austin HEB
AUSTIN, Texas - An employee has been transported to the hospital after being shot at a North Austin H-E-B Saturday morning.
According to the Austin Police Department, a call came in at 10:10 a.m. regarding a disturbance between a person and an employee at the H-E-B located at 12407 N. MoPac.
The employee was shot and ATCEMS says they transported to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
APD says the suspect is still at-large.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
