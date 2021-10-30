Employee transported to hospital following shooting at North Austin HEB

An employee has been transported to the hospital after being shot at a North Austin H-E-B Saturday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, a call came in at 10:10 a.m. regarding a disturbance between a person and an employee at the H-E-B located at 12407 N. MoPac.

The employee was shot and ATCEMS says they transported to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

APD says the suspect is still at-large.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

