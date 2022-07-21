Employment scams triple in Texas since March: BBB

Employment scams have tripled in Texas since March, says the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says its Scam Tracker reports nearly tripled between March to June 2022 and historical data indicates the season for employment scams is not over yet.

Data shows that for the past two years, reports of employment scams significantly increased during the summer in Texas and across the US, says the BBB. Last year, 34% of all employment scam reports were submitted to the BBB between April and August.

So far for 2022, Texas residents have reported nearly $50,000 in losses.

What do employment scams look like?

The BBB says that the recent shift to remote work has given rise to scammers promoting fraudulent employment listings offering remote work. The organization also warns that while not all victims of employment scams lose money, the personal information they submit to the scammer puts them at an increased risk of experiencing identity theft.

The BBB says that victims of these employment scams could also be inadvertently participating in illegal activity, especially with positions involving package reshipment. Reshipping scams can involve people using stolen credit cards to purchase expensive items that are then sent through a "re-shipper" overseas. Package reshipment positions may also be handling stolen goods or laundered money.

Other typical scams include:

After being offered a position with a company, the employee provides all the required personal information, including banking information, address, Social Security number and other identification documents. Once submitted, the company ceases contact, and all attempts to establish communication go unanswered.

The company provides the employee a check to purchase work or training materials. After depositing the check, the company informs the employee that they were overpaid. It then requests the extra money be returned via nontraditional payment methods, such as gift cards, a wire transfer or mobile banking app. Eventually, the victim's bank identifies the deposited check as fraudulent and removes the funds from their bank account, leaving the victim out how much money they ‘returned’ to the company.

Employment is offered to the jobseeker under the condition they pay for and complete specific training, credentials, or qualifications required for the position. Conveniently, the company provides the courses required or directs the jobseeker to use a particular third party. After paying for the training, the victim never hears from either company again.

How can I avoid employment scams?

The BBB has offered the following tips to help jobseekers avoid being scammed while looking for work.