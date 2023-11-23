First responders celebrate Thanksgiving at EMS Station 33

While many people are celebrating Thanksgiving at home with families, EMS crews are here working the frontlines all day.

Thanksgiving Day typically consists of turkey trots, football, and family dinner, but for a first responder, Thanksgiving looks a bit different.

"We've already had some life-changing moments for some people. One of the crews that we were just talking to that came through a few minutes ago had a resuscitation alert after a cardiac arrest. And hopefully it looks like that family may have more holidays with that family member," says Adam Bostick, ATCEMS commander for district 3.

First responders are on the frontlines 24/7 365 days out of the year and they say it's all part of the job to make sure everyone in Austin is safe.

"I think it's easy to forget that there's a lot of people who work thanksgiving. First responders never take a day off. We don't take a second off. And it makes us feel good to be able to be there for people who need medical care on the holidays," says Melissa Hall, ATCEMS commander for district 2.

To show gratitude this Thanksgiving. EMS station 33 hosted lunch for those who were working this holiday.

"We have come together as a group and we've kind of put together a potluck and we've got a turkey in the fryer having the smoker downstairs and everything cooking up just so we can make it as good of a day as we can for our crews that are out there," says Amanda Baker, ATCEMS paramedic commander.

EMS commander Adam Bostick says he's been a first responder for over 30 years. He said after working long shifts with his crew, he now considers them his family.

"While we are with our our families that we are related to, we are certainly still with our families when we come here. And it is nice to be able to take a few moments and be able to break bread and share turkey and the things that you may relate to a holiday such as this," says Bostick.

Even though first responders aren't able to spend Thanksgiving with their families, they want to say thanks to their loved ones.

"I'm probably most thankful for my other half, my better half and all of our kids, my family and friends. And I'm really thankful to work for a city that respects us and really looks for us to help out on the holidays," says Hall.

"My oldest niece is graduating college on December 8th with honors, and I didn't realize that, so I am super grateful. She is doing awesome. So, shout out to Xavier if you're watching," says Baker.

"I'm very thankful for the people that we are getting to share this day with both my coworkers, my family and the citizens that allow us to be here to take care of them," says Bostick.