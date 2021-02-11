Enchanted Rock State Park shares video of ‘pretty’ ice in trees

TPWD rangers at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Fredericksburg shared a video of a 'winter wonderland.'

The video was shared on the Enchanted Rock Facebook page.

"While it is rather pretty & winter wonderland-ish in appearance, it is DANGEROUS to be out and about in this weather," the park wrote on Facebook. The post also noted that the park currently does not have power or phone service available due to the inclement weather.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas until 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb 12. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Advertisement

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.