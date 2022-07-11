Texans are being urged to turn up the thermostat to conserve energy Monday or risk rolling blackouts.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m.

ERCOT said the extreme heat is driving record power demand across the state and it may not have enough supply.

(Photo illustration by George Frey/Getty Images)

Summer heatwave will test Texas power grid's capacity, experts say

The state grid operator is not expecting system-wide outages, but it’s projecting a shortage in energy reserves and is warning of potential rolling blackouts.

During those peak hours, Texans are asked to turn up the thermostat to 78 if possible and postpone running pool pumps and major appliances like laundry machines and dishwashers.

The projected shortage in energy reserves is due to triple digit temperatures and low wind generation.

While solar power is generally reaching near full capacity, wind is significantly lower, coming in less than 10% of its capacity.

The tight energy conditions may continue throughout the week with the forecast calling for temperatures in the triple digits all week.

