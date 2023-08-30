ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal for the 6th time in the past week
AUSTIN, Texas - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is once again asking Texans to conserve power Wednesday.
ERCOT issued its sixth Conservation Appeal in the past week for August 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., if safe to do so.
Similar to yesterday, ERCOT says operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.
Energy saving tips:
- Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so. During the winter - Lower your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e., washer/dryer etc.).
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.
To monitor grid conditions, visit http://ercot.com.