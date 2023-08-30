ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal for the 6th time in the past week

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is once again asking Texans to conserve power Wednesday.

ERCOT issued its sixth Conservation Appeal in the past week for August 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., if safe to do so.

Similar to yesterday, ERCOT says operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.

Energy saving tips:

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so. During the winter - Lower your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., washer/dryer etc.).

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

To monitor grid conditions, visit http://ercot.com.