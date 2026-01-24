ERCOT warns Texans of fake grid condition texts during winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Texans should be on the lookout for false information about the power grid coming in the form of fake texts, ERCOT warned on Saturday.
False ERCOT information
According to ERCOT on X, formerly Twitter, false information may be coming from "entities" impersonating the energy council. Texts about grid conditions may appear to be coming from the council, but are in fact not affiliated.
ERCOT said they do not send texts to share grid condition information. Instead, several options are available to stay up to date on the power grid.
How to get Texas power grid updates
- Go to ercot.com to see live information shared from the council.
- Sign up for alerts from the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).
- Visit ERCOT social media pages: @ERCOT_ISO on X, @ERCOTISO on Facebook.
- Download the ERCOT mobile app.
How to check, report power outages
Eyes are on the the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.
- Check ERCOT power outage map and report an outage.
- Check ONCOR power outage map and report an outage.
Featured
Have a way to get updates
Watch live coverage on your phone
With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.
The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.
- Stay connected with FOX Local news coverage. For winter storm updates -- Download Now.
The Source: Information in this article comes from ERCOT and previous FOX Local reporting.