ERCOT warns Texans of fake grid condition texts during winter storm

article

The Brief ERCOT warns Texans about fake text messages spreading false power grid information. Officials say ERCOT does not send texts and urge residents to rely on official channels. Texans can get real-time grid updates through ERCOT’s website, app, and social media.



Texans should be on the lookout for false information about the power grid coming in the form of fake texts, ERCOT warned on Saturday.

False ERCOT information

According to ERCOT on X, formerly Twitter, false information may be coming from "entities" impersonating the energy council. Texts about grid conditions may appear to be coming from the council, but are in fact not affiliated.

ERCOT said they do not send texts to share grid condition information. Instead, several options are available to stay up to date on the power grid.

How to get Texas power grid updates

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Featured article

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Stay connected with FOX Local news coverage. For winter storm updates -- Download Now