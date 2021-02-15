Rotating power outages underway amid winter storm

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 just before 1:30 Monday morning.

ERCOT said electric demand is very high and supplies cannot keep up. The operator of Texas' power grid said reserves dropped below 1,000 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. ERCOT ordered transmission companies to reduce demand on the system.

According to ERCOT, rotating outages primarily affect residential neighborhoods and small businesses. They are typically limited to 10 to 45 minutes before being rotated to another location.

ERCOT is urging all Texans to conserve energy through Tuesday. The agency asks customers to take the following steps: