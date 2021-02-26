ERCOT revokes Griddy Energy's right to operate in Texas

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, announced late Friday that it has revoked electric company Griddy’s right to operate.

In a notice posted online, ERCOT cites a payment breach.

Griddy normally offers real-time wholesale access to the power grid.

However last week after the Texas winter weather, it resulted in bills that cost customers thousands of dollars.

One Houston-area woman has already filed a billion-dollar class-action lawsuit after she received a $9,000 bill for just one week of service.

