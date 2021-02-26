ERCOT revokes Griddy Energy's right to operate in Texas
DALLAS - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, announced late Friday that it has revoked electric company Griddy’s right to operate.
In a notice posted online, ERCOT cites a payment breach.
Griddy normally offers real-time wholesale access to the power grid.
However last week after the Texas winter weather, it resulted in bills that cost customers thousands of dollars.
One Houston-area woman has already filed a billion-dollar class-action lawsuit after she received a $9,000 bill for just one week of service.
