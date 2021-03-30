Eviction moratoriums in Austin-Travis County extended to May 1

The City of Austin and Travis County eviction moratoriums have been extended through May 1 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown announced the updated orders on March 30. The new orders for Travis County and Austin extend the eviction protections that were set to expire on Thursday, April 1.

READ THE CITY OF AUSTIN ORDER HERE

READ THE TRAVIS COUNTY ORDER HERE

The eviction moratoriums protect tenants who are struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says the city and county."These eviction protections help keep thousands of people in our community housed and save lives," said Brown in a release. "We must keep these eviction protections in place to protect the health and safety of our community while we work to rapidly vaccinate all of Travis County. At the same time, we are working hard to expand access to rental assistance to mitigate the financial burden COVID-19 has placed on renters and landlords."

"These protections save lives by keeping residents safe in their homes during the pandemic. Austin and Travis County are proud to have the lowest evictions and the lowest rate of COVID-19 fatalities in Texas," said Adler. "We also know that as public health conditions improve, our order will change as well.

The Biden administration has extended the federal eviction moratorium which was expected to expire on March 31. The federal moratorium is now extended through the end of June.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Adler also reminded residents about the RENT 3.0 rental assistance program offered by the city and county.

"We will continue to provide rental relief funding to keep residents safe in their homes and ease the financial burden on landlords," Adler said. "Landlords are now eligible to apply for these funds and households can receive up to 15 months of rental assistance. And we expect more federal funds for rental assistance from the American Rescue Act."

Renters can apply for up to 15 total months of rent incurred between April 2020 and December 31, 2021, including rent due now, overdue rent including late fees, and future rent. Multiple months of past-due rent can be approved at once and future rents are screened for eligibility every three months.

Funds can also be used for other items described in your lease agreement, including internet services, utilities included with rent, and fees for garage use, storage, service animals, and pets, but not for tenant damages. Rent payments are made directly to the landlord/property manager/property owner who is owed the rent.

To learn more about RENT 3.0 and to apply, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK