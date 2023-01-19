EVO Entertainment announces development plans in Hutto

Hutto announced they are building a new, and first of its kind, entertainment complex.

An EVO Entertainment will bring the city its very first movie theater. It will be over 50,000 sq. ft. and include a movie theater, bowling, gaming, food and more.

The entertainment center will be off Highway 79 near State Highway 130.

The city said this will be a major economic boost and create dozens of jobs.

"It's huge actually, not only is there a lot of property tax involved because they're building a pretty technically savvy type of building, so that's probably $30 million,

$40 million of annual property tax, there's also the entertainment and sales tax related revenue," said Bob Farley, Director of Economic Development.

The venue is set to open in early 2024.