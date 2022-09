Generator Athlete Lab is on a mission to help people's performances and recovery.

The therapeutic facility is celebrating four years of its recovery protocol next month and is inviting the community to join in.

The anniversary party is going on October 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at 800 W. Cesar Chavez #PP120 in the Seaholm District.

There will be food, vendors, giveaways, complimentary massages, and more.