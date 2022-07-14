Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat.

Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!

Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and spotted what she believes is an ostrich. Others believe it may be an emu.

Whether it's an emu or an ostrich, Houston seems to be having its share of unusual animal sightings!