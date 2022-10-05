Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track

article

The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin.

AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire.

Officials say it was later determined it was actually a camp in the woods along the CapMetro track that caught on fire.

Callers reported multiple explosions and AFD says the explosions were discarded kegs exploding.

No injuries were reported.