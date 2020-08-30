FAA: 3 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash in Bryan, Texas

article

Three people have been killed and a fourth critically injured when a plane crashed at the city-owned airport in Bryan, Texas.

City spokesperson Kristen Waggener said details of the Sunday afternoon crash, including a possible cause, were not yet known.

Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The names of those on board have not been released.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Advertisement

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.