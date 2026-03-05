Expand / Collapse search

Austin 6th Street shooting: Bodycam video, 911 calls released by APD

Published  March 5, 2026 2:43pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
WARNING: This video is graphic. Viewer discretion advised.  Austin police have released new video of the moments surrounding the deadly 6th Street shooting on Sunday that shows the chaotic scene and police killing the gunman.

The Brief

    • The Austin Police Department released body camera videos related to the mass shooting on 6th Street
    • A total of 19 people, including the gunman, were shot outside Buford's on west 6th Street on March 1
    • A total of three victims have died

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department released body camera footage related to the mass shooting that happened at a west 6th Street bar on Sunday, March 1. 

Austin police now say a total of 19 people, including the gunman, were shot outside the bar.

Three people have died, including two college students on the scene. Two remain in the hospital with one in critical condition.

The suspect was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Body camera video and 911 calls released

On Thursday during a press conference, APD Chief Lisa Davis released several materials on the shooting. Materials included body camera footage.

Video footage 

First APD officer body camera video:

Second APD officer body camera video:

Audio 911 calls

The 911 calls reporting the mass shooting were released by APD:

What happened?

The backstory:

It began with a call to police around 1:40 a.m. about a man shooting at Buford's. When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect," said Austin police chief Lisa Davis at a previous news conference on March 1.

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but never entered the bar; instead he drove by, fired outside the window with a pistol, then parked his vehicle nearby and got out with a rifle.

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.

Davis added during a March 2 press conference that the guns used in the shooting were legally purchased in 2017. The gunman was also not on APD or the FBI's radar, according to law enforcement.

