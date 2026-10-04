FAA issues ground delay at Austin airport due to low clouds and weather
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AUSTIN - Federal aviation officials implemented a ground delay program for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday due to low ceilings and weather conditions.
Ground Delay at ABIA
What we know:
According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the ground delay program affects flights departing from the contiguous United States bound for Austin. The program is slated to run through early Monday morning.
ABIA Arrivals and Departures
Delays are averaging about 66 minutes, with maximum delays reaching up to 129 minutes. The impacting condition is low ceilings, with arrivals operating on Runway 36L and departures on Runway 36R.
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