The Brief University of Texas at Austin tops new college rankings list The list was released by City Journal, a quarterly public policy and urban-affairs magazine and website published by the conservative think tank Manhattan Institute for Policy Research UT-Austin was followed by Florida, Notre Dame, MIT and Claremont McKenna in top 5



A new rankings list of top colleges has been released and the University of Texas at Austin came out on top.

By the numbers:

The list was released by City Journal, a quarterly public policy and urban-affairs magazine and website published by the conservative think tank Manhattan Institute for Policy Research.

The City Journal College Rankings top 10 is as follows:

University of Texas at Austin University of Florida University of Notre Dame Massachusetts Institute of Technology Claremon McKenna College University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill Georgia Institute of Technology Purdue University Ohio State University Yale University

Other Texas schools on the list in the top 50 are Texas A&M at #12 and Baylor at #48.

Dig deeper:

City Journal says it evaluated 115 schools using 95 variables across 26 categories.

The rankings combine publicly available information from various sources as well as some original measures exclusively for the project, including the ideological balance of student political organizations, the strength of a school’s mandated diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) course requirements, and the average political ideology of faculty and administrators who make campaign contributions.

Each of the variables is coded and put into a formula. A school’s base score is the sum of points across our 26 categories, with a maximum of 100 points. Base scores near 100 indicate stronger overall performance and base scores near 0 indicate weaker performance.

What you can do:

For more on City Journal's methodology and why UT-Austin ranked #1, you can click here.