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The Brief Two suspects were arrested, and one other is at large after an armed robbery Police said a victim was robbed at gunpoint, beaten, and strangled by the three suspects on Oct. 25 at 11900 Metric Blvd. Detectives are asking for help identifying the man and finding any cellphone video that may have captured the robbery



Two suspects were arrested, and a third is at large following an armed robbery in North Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 25, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at 11900 Metric Blvd. The victim was robbed at gunpoint, beaten and strangled by three suspects.

Two suspects, 22-year-old Diesel J. Collins and 25-year-old Jaquan L. Wooley, were arrested.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Diesel J. Collins

A third suspect is still at large. He was described as a black man in his mid to late 20s and 30s with a smaller build.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the man and finding any cellphone video that may have captured the robbery.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police (APD) Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.