North Austin armed robbery: 2 arrested, 1 other suspect at large
AUSTIN, Texas - Two suspects were arrested, and a third is at large following an armed robbery in North Austin.
The backstory:
Police said on Oct. 25, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at 11900 Metric Blvd. The victim was robbed at gunpoint, beaten and strangled by three suspects.
Two suspects, 22-year-old Diesel J. Collins and 25-year-old Jaquan L. Wooley, were arrested.
Diesel J. Collins
A third suspect is still at large. He was described as a black man in his mid to late 20s and 30s with a smaller build.
Detectives are asking for help identifying the man and finding any cellphone video that may have captured the robbery.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police (APD) Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department press release on Nov. 20