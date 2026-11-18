The Brief Some city and state officials believe that now is the time for high-speed rail in the state The question is gaining attention from local leaders as Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and San Antonio City Council Member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez promote the possibility of connecting the two cities by passenger rail Possible next steps include coordination with TxDOT, market/ridership analysis, study of environmental impacts, and developing an initial funding strategy



As the political winds shift across Texas, some city and state officials believe that now is the time for high-speed rail in the state.

Some of them have their sights set on a connection between Austin and San Antonio, while others are pushing for a connection that would push as far north as Dallas.

High-speed rail in Texas

What they're saying:

The question is gaining attention from local leaders as Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and San Antonio City Council Member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez promote the possibility of connecting the two cities by passenger rail.

In a , the two council members outlined their support for the project, pointing to recent feasibility studies that examine two potential routes between Central Texas' two largest cities.

"It's time for trains in Texas," the council members said in the video. With a new wave of officials set to take statewide seats after the midterms, Mckee-Rodriguez says it’s the right time to bring the discussion back to the table.

"Right now we're looking at a very new Texas. We're looking at Texas, which feels like opportunities abound," Mckee-Rodriguez told FOX 7.

Where would the high-speed rail be located?

The backstory:

This comes as growing congestion along I-35 continues to raise questions about how to move people between Austin and San Antonio. While passenger rail has been discussed for decades, recent studies have given local officials a better look at what a potential connection could involve and how much it might cost.

One of the proposals would build a passenger rail line along State Highway 130 before connecting to I-10 into San Antonio. That route would begin at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and connect to one of four potential terminal locations in San Antonio.

The second route would be along the I-35 corridor, with two stops in San Marcos and New Braunfels. A possible option is using existing infrastructure in place from the Union Pacific Railroad. But incorporating them into the plan will require common ground to be found in an agreement.

"That's another entity that we would have to be navigating and working alongside and another stakeholder ultimately," says Mckee-Rodriguez.

By the numbers:

The study estimates the project could cost approximately $13.5 billion, with calculated operations/maintenance costs of $140 to $190 million a year. Trains could potentially reach speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, with travel between Austin and San Antonio taking approximately an hour to an hour and a half.

Dig deeper:

The conversation is also gaining traction at the state level, where proposed legislation could expand the project even further.

State Rep. John Bucy, a Democrat representing Austin, has filed House Bill 270 ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature. The proposal would direct the Texas Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with a private company to construct, maintain and operate a high-speed rail line connecting Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio along the Interstate 35 corridor.

"We will be able to move people so rapidly up and down the corridor that I just want you to think about the impact of economics and business," said Bucy.

The bill defines high-speed rail as intercity passenger service capable of reaching at least 110 miles per hour.

If approved, the proposal could establish a framework for a public-private partnership to develop the broader rail connection. However, the bill does not mean construction is approved or that funding has been secured.

How would it be funded?

Big picture view:

But the question remains of where funding could be found for an Austin to San Antonio high-speed connection. In a feasibility study, three options were outlined:

Potential federal funding opportunities

Potential local funding (either for federal funding match or for entire project funding)

Possibility of a privately-owned company to construct/operate the system

"We have to make clear that funding for this is a priority in this legislative session and in future for both the state and the federal level," says Mckee-Rodriguez. "We havenew leadership at the state level. If there is an opportunity, as quickly as possible, we need to be ready as both the city of San Antonio and the city of Austin to seize it."

Funding has been a major hurdle in the past. The federal government awarded Amtrak nearly $64 million in 2023 to help with the planning of a high-speed rail project in Texas, but that grant was .

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who made the announcement, called the project a "waste of taxpayer funds and a distraction from Amtrak's core mission."

Mckee-Rodriguez says it’s far too early in the process to begin looking at a timeline, but believes the demand is there, and they plan to meet it.

"It's not going to be a, you know, today there is excitement and tomorrow there's a rail line. I think there's a clear appetite and interest, and so we need to seize that momentum and move full steam," he said.

What's next:

Possible next steps include coordination with TxDOT, market/ridership analysis, study of environmental impacts, and developing an initial funding strategy.